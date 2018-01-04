Binah: We Marched, We Rallied, Now What? On Disability Rights

We feature representatives from various disability rights organizations to discuss the challenges they face during the new administration, including Alicia Contreras from Spanish Speaking Citizens' Foundation, Susan Henderson from Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund, Jessica Lehman from Senior and Disability Action, Karyn Skultety from Openhouse, and Yomi Wrong from Sutter Health. The moderator is Meghan Freebeck from Project Homeless Connect and Simply the Basics.

Co-presented by the Women’s March Bay Area and the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco.