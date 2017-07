We feature representatives from various women’s organizations to discuss the challenges they face during the new administration, including Clare Winterton, Global Fund for Women; Rebecca Griffin, NARAL Pro-Choice California; Amy Whelan, National Center for Lesbian Rights; Lourdes Martinez, Mujeres Unidas y Activas. The moderator is Kanishka Karunaratne.

Co-presented by the Women’s March Bay Area and the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco.