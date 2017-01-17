BONUS: Extended interview with "4.1 Miles" filmmaker Daphne Matziaraki

Daphne Matziaraki film 4.1 Miles captures a day in the life of a Greek Coast Guard Captain whose job is to try to save refugees trying to cross the Aegean Sea. It was featured as a New York Times Op-Doc, won a Student Academy Award, and it’s been short-listed for an Academy Award nomination — the announcement will be next week.

DAPHNE MATZIARAKAS: "When you are caught between life and death I think there is no other option. When the captain told me put the camera down I didn't think about it at all... I completely forgot that I was filming."

Matziaraki is a native of Greece who relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2012. After taking part in KALW’s Audio Academy, she worked with Al Jazeera America, and then enrolled at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism to study documentary filmmaking. Now, she’s become one of the most celebrated short doc makers in the country.