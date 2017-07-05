Buskers of San Francisco: Dillard

If you wander around Bay Area cities, you know that street musicians are a dynamic part of the soundscape.
Lance Gardner spent some time meeting many of San Francisco's buskers, and he produced a series of profiles.
In this one, we meet Dillard, an accordion player at Sutter and Stockton.
DILLARD: "No day is really a bad day. You just know how it is - when you're hungry, you just can't concentrate. But I dream of one day having an accordion player to teach me, and then all my hopes will be fulfilled."