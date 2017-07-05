Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Buskers of San Francisco: Dillard

By Lance Gardner 4 hours ago
  • CC Flickr user Janelle, resized and recropped

If you wander around Bay Area cities, you know that street musicians are a dynamic part of the soundscape.

Lance Gardner spent some time meeting many of San Francisco's buskers, and he produced a series of profiles.

In this one, we meet Dillard, an accordion player at Sutter and Stockton. 

 

DILLARD: "No day is really a bad day. You just know how it is - when you're hungry, you just can't concentrate. But I dream of one day having an accordion player to teach me, and then all my hopes will be fulfilled."

Tags: 
accordion
busker
street musicians
San Francisco

Related Content

Buskers of San Francisco: Cordell

By Lance Gardner Jun 29, 2017
Photo by CC Flickr user Yutaka Seki, resized and recropped

If you wander around Bay Area cities, you know that street musicians are a dynamic part of the soundscape.

Lance Gardner spent some time meeting many of San Francisco's buskers, and he produced a series of profiles.

In this one, we meet Cordell, a bassist at the Powell street cable car turnaround.

 

  

Buskers of San Francisco: Larry

By Lance Gardner Jun 28, 2017
CC Flicker user Cristina Tosi, resized and recropped

If you wander around Bay Area cities, you know that street musicians are a dynamic part of the soundscape.