California Bach Society ~ Sony Holland ~ SF Open Studios ~ Thomas and Sally ~ Musical Soiree

This week on Open Air, guest host Peter Robinson talks with Paul Flight, Artistic Director of the California Bach Society, about upcoming performances in San Francisco, Palo Alto and Berkeley (Oct 20-22), featuring the ‘Missa Brevis in G Major, BWV 236’; Cantata ‘Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis’, BWV 21 by J.S. Bach (1685-1750), plus ‘Tristis est anima mea’ by German composer Johann Kuhnau (1660-1722), was Bach’s predecessor as Thomaskantor in Leipzig.

Also joining in the studio is San Francisco based jazz vocalist Sony Holland to discuss her latest recording, ’Soft Power’, a mix of originals, jazz standards and singer/songwriter tunes. The new CD will be presented during her performance at SF Jazz on Sunday, October 15. Sony will be bringing her guitarist/husband Jerry Holland to the KALW studios and perform live on the air.

From ArtSpan, organizer of SF Open Studios, the oldest and largest open studios program in the country, we meet with Executive Director Joen Madonna who shares details about the month-long art event in October and November, showcasing over 800 emerging and established San Francisco artists in their studios.

Plus, in his capacity as regular contributor and critic-at-large, guest host Peter Robinson reviews the world premiere of ‘Thomas and Sally’, a play by Thomas Bradshaw about founding father Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, the enslaved woman who mothered six of his children, now through October 29 at the Marin Theater Company. He also discusses a ‘Musical Soiree of Song and Dance’, November 2 at the Sausalito Public Library, organized by the San Francisco Literary Society.

Open Air with guest host Peter Robinson; heard live on Thursday, October 12 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…