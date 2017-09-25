California tenant advocates galvanized by national 'week of action' for renters

By 13 hours ago
  • California Renters Assembly in Alameda
    California Renters Assembly in Alameda
    Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE)

It’s been decades since this country has had anything like a tenants' movement. If you’re young enough you might not even be familiar with the phrase. But today a movement is forming to fight for policies that preserve and create affordable housing. Last week, renters and their advocates coordinated more than 50 political actions in 45 states as part of national renters' week of action. In the Bay Area, Alameda hosted a weekend-long, statewide gathering of over 400 California tenants and organizers in the movement.

"[The gathering in Alameda] was one of the biggest actions anywhere in the country, it was state-wide, around 400 people, and what they focussed on was strengthening rent control."

Tags: 
affordable housing
San Francisco Tenants Union
Tenants Together
rent control
Costa-Hawkins

Related Content

Debating Costa-Hawkins: Should we strengthen or shrink rent control laws?

By News Producer Feb 27, 2017
Liza Veale

In order to stem the tide of displacement in places like the Bay Area, some advocates want to strengthen tenant protections at the state level. One way to do that would be to modify or repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

San Francisco wants to buy out landlords before luxury developers do

By Mar 1, 2017
Liza Veale

 

Cheap rental housing can feel like a vanishing resource in San Francisco. Property owners are selling buildings for multiples of what they originally bought them for, and who can blame them? But the consequence is that almost all the units are getting fixed up and turned into luxury housing. It’s the way of the market, and it can seem inevitable. But what if it’s not?