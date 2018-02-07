Cameron Carpenter & his Touring Organ ~ Lillette Dubey & ‘Gauhar’ ~ Will Roland’s ‘Loser Songs’

On this week’s Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the performing arts in the Bay Area, host David Latulippe meets with virtuoso organist Cameron Carpenter, who performs at SF Jazz’s Miner Auditorium on his digital custom-built International Touring Organ, a one-of-a-kind electronic instrument and elaborate speaker system that brings the pipe organ tradition into the 21st century.

Carpenter is in town for four concerts (February 8-11) and will be playing music from his latest Sony Classical album, All You Need is Bach, devoted to the work of J.S. Bach, as well as selections of Bernstein, Scriabin, Louis Vierne, Joplin and his unique improvisations.

Also, a conversation with acclaimed Indian actress, theater director, and television and film artist, Lillette Dubey, who is in the Bay Area as director of Gauhar, a play about the life and times of legendary Indian singer and dancer Gauhar Jaan (1873 –1930), one of the first women artists to record music in India.

During her lifetime, Gauhar Jaan cut close to 600 records, and her fame traveled as far as Europe, with her face emblazoned on matchboxes and postcards. The play deals with Gauhar Jaan’s life and all the myths, legends and folklore that surround it, some of which are recorded, some apocryphal. Gauhar plays in San Jose on February 10 and in Palo Alto on February 11.

Plus, we meet with upcoming actor and performer Will Roland who is in town for his debut concert at Bay Area Cabaret, Loser Songs, at the Venetian Room of San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel on Sunday, February 11 at 5pm. Roland currently plays the role of Jared Kleinman in the 2017 Tony award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, the part in which he made his Broadway debut in December 2016.

In his cabaret show Loser Songs, Roland tells the stories of nerds, mad scientists, awkward friends, robots, dorks, and second bananas through the geek anthems of musical theater, folk and rock.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, February 1 at 1pm.