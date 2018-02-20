Related Program: 
Your Call

Can gerrymandered districts be redrawn along nonpartisan lines?

By & Laura Wenus
  

On today's edition of Your Call, we examine partisan voting districts. In 2012, Republicans held the House even though they got 1.4 million fewer votes than Democrats. Republicans also won majorities in states across the country even though more voters backed Democrats. What explains this? Gerrymandering. Can court cases and citizen pressure turn the tide against gerrymandering?

Courts have ruled that gerrymandered districts in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are unconstitutional. What does this all mean for the 2018 elections? Voter groups are pushing for districts to be drawn by citizens, not politicians. California uses that model. Has it worked? How can citizens reshape democracy?

Guests:

Michael Li, Senior Counsel for the Democracy Program at New York University’s Brennan Center

Connie Galambos-Malloy, a non-party-affiliated member of California’s Citizen’s Redistricting Commission since 2010

Web Resources:

Rolling Stone: How the GOP Rigs Elections

NPR: Where Redistricting Fights Stand Across The Country

US News & World Report: Pennsylvania Gerrymandering Fight Just the Start of a Wider War
FiveThirtyEight: The Atlas Of Redistricting (Interactive)

 

