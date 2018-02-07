Can there be racial equity in the booming legal cannabis biz?

With the legalization of cannabis for recreational sale and use, the law and economy of marijuana in California is transforming. So are we setting the stage to making amends for the racially biased enforcement of drug laws?

Oakland and other cities are making plans to ensure communities policed for cannabis possession have a chance to participate in the newly legal economy. San Francisco recently announced its dismissing and reviewing thousands of marijuana convictions. From the fields of Mendocino to the streets of the Bay Area, who will benefit from legalization -- and who will be shut out?

Guests:

Reese Benton, Founder of Posh Green Collective

Rodney Holcombe, legal fellow with the Drug Policy Alliance’s office of legal affairs

Darlene Flynn, Director of the city of Oakland’s Dept of Race and Equity

Greg Minor, Assistant to the City Administrator’s at the city of Oakland

Web Resources:

Posh Green Collective

Drug Policy Alliance

City of Oakland Cannabis Permits