Can we define and talk about class status?

By & Laura Wenus 3 hours ago
  • Anna Sale
    Anna Sale
    Amy Pearl / WNYC

On this edition of Your Call, we examine class. When surveyed, the vast majority of people in the US say they are either middle class or working class. The truth is, we are experiencing record inequality. How does class shape our lives?

For most families, income has either been stagnant or flat. Anna Sale, creator of WNYC Studio’s podcast Death Sex & Money, recently aired a series on how we perceive and talk about class. As inequality continues to widen, how does class influence identities? Can we have an honest conversation about class?

Guest:

Anna Sale, creator and host of Death Sex & Money, a podcast from WNYC Studios about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more”

Web Resources:

WNYC: Death Sex & Money

Death Sex & Money: Opportunity Costs: Friendship and Fertility

The Brian Lehrer Show: How Did You Realize Your Class Status?

 

Buzzfeed: How I Stopped Being Ashamed Of My EBT Card

 

Buzzfeed: Sex Work Has A Class Problem

 

Commonwealth Club event: Modern Loss: A candid conversation about grief

 

Tags: 
wealth
class
income disparity

From 2009 to 2011, the top 1 percent got 121 percent of income gains while everyone else saw their income fall. Inequality affects every aspect of our lives, from healthcare to social mobility, family structure, justice, and education. How does inequality hurt our economy as a whole?

history professor Nancy Isenberg about her new book White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America.

 Sometimes it seems 70 years after Independence India is just unable to shake off its suited and booted colonial hangover. 