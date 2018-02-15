Can we define and talk about class status?

On this edition of Your Call, we examine class. When surveyed, the vast majority of people in the US say they are either middle class or working class. The truth is, we are experiencing record inequality. How does class shape our lives?

For most families, income has either been stagnant or flat. Anna Sale, creator of WNYC Studio’s podcast Death Sex & Money, recently aired a series on how we perceive and talk about class. As inequality continues to widen, how does class influence identities? Can we have an honest conversation about class?

Guest:

Anna Sale, creator and host of Death Sex & Money, a podcast from WNYC Studios about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more”

