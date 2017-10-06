Cannabis News Roundup: California not ready for adult use sales

California slowly prepares for adult use sales ... Bureau of Cannabis Control plans emergency rules ... Truffle Man goes brick & mortar ... Remembering Tom Petty and more.

[Click the blue hyperlink headline to read the full story.]

LEGISLATION & REGULATION

Furor ends over dispensary in San Francisco neighborhood // SF Chronicle

“The board’s 9-2 vote to withdraw the permit for the ... cannabis club was the dramatic finale to a raucous appeal hearing, at which dozens of mostly older Chinese residents of the Sunset [neighborhood] joined the conservative Pacific Justice Institute to block the dispensary from opening on Noriega Street.” Former Oakland mayor Jean Quan was a proposed partner in the business.

Bureau of Cannabis Control to issue emergency rules // marijuananews.org

“The emergency regulations are expected to be published in November with implementation date for the issuance of commercial cannabis licenses still targeted for January 1, 2018.”

Adult use sales delayed throughout California // KALW

“The San Francisco Board of Supervisors said last week it won't be ready to issue business permits on New Year’s Day, and haven't said when that might happen.” The same situation presently exists in nearly every major city in California. [AUDIO]

[SEE UPDATED STORIES BELOW.]

Berkeley passes adult use rules // Goldsberry Facebook post

Debby Goldsberry, an iconic figure in cannabis legalization, has posted this on her Facebook page: “Berkeley! Congrats on passing the law last night [10/3] that allows all 6 dispensaries to serve adult users starting January 1, 2018.” No further details at present.

San Diego ready for adult use sales // LA Times

“San Diego finalized its legalization of marijuana cultivation and manufacturing Tuesday, becoming one of the few cities in California to have a fully regulated supply chain for the drug.”

Massachusetts towns who block cannabiz shouldn’t get any of the expected taxes // Merryjane

“The rollout of recreational cannabis sales in Massachusetts has run into a stumbling block as over 100 local municipalities have voted not to allow canna-businesses in their jurisdictions. Cannabis advocacy groups have pointed out that although these municipalities will not be supporting the state's cannabis industry, they will be receiving equal shares of the expected $150 million or more in cannabis sales tax revenue.”

COPS & COURTS

No big changes expected with new DEA chief // ireaadculture.com

“Special Agent Robert W. Patterson has been selected to replace former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) head Chuck Rosenberg as Acting Administrator. The permanent DEA head successor has not yet been nominated. ... “[Cannabis] industry experts predict that the new DEA chief isn’t likely to change the DEA’s current policies.”

BUSINESS

New cannabis taxes announced // BCC

“If you sell cannabis or cannabis products, you must register with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) for a seller’s permit. Cannabis cultivators, processors, manufacturers, retailers, microbusinesses, and distributors making sales are required to obtain and maintain a seller’s permit as a prerequisite for applying for a license with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Department of Consumer Affairs, or the California Department of Public Health.”

There’s more: check the website.

Target removes CBD hemp oil from web store // Phoenix New Times

“Target's online store stopped selling hemp oil containing cannabidiol, a cannabis extract, [last] Thursday in the wake of concerns by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency about the products.”

Truffle Man: Goodbye Dolores Park, hello dispensary // SF Eater

“After more than ten years operating as an open secret — yes, there’s even a Yelp page — Truffle Man is stepping away from the park where he built his following, pausing in-person sales to focus on his new, legal business.”

Fancy cannabis chocolates could be coming to the mall // SF Chronicle

Not sure how to navigate in a cannabis dispensary? It may not be necessary if cannabis chocolate maker Defonce gets approval to open a shop in the Westfield Shopping Centre in San Francisco.

“[E]xperts say [it] would be the first time a major class-A mall has agreed to house a marijuana-based outlet.” The application needs Planning Department approval.

HEALTH

FDA to examine cancer claims // Bloomberg.com

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may start cracking down on claims that marijuana has health benefits that haven’t been proven, the agency’s commissioner said Tuesday. He added, ‘We’ll have some answers to this question very soon.’” Anti-tumor claims were specifically mentioned.

EVENT

“Reefer Madness,” the musical // rayoflighttheatre.com

You’ve seen the movie, now watch the musical. “Inspired by the 1936 propaganda film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana.” Saturday is the final performance at San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre.

National Cannabis Industry plans fourth annual business conference // NCIA

“The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the only national trade association representing the businesses of the legal marijuana industry, will hold its 4th annual Cannabis Business Summit® & Expo at the Oakland Marriott City Center in Oakland, CA, June 12-14, 2017.”

IN OTHER NEWS ....

Remembering Tom Petty’s stoner songs // The Cannabist

“The frontman for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and member of 1980s powerhouse Traveling Wilburys (along with a solid solo career) also wrote many a song referencing reefer during a music career that spanned more than four decades.” Petty died Monday.

[New content is posted on Fridays.]