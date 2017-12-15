Cannabis News Roundup: CBD is safe, according to WHO

Small growers feel cheated by state ... Tips on getting legal in California ... The final freewheeling Emerald Cup ... Health, opinion, awards and more.

[Click the blue hyperlink headline to read the full story.]

LEGISLATION & REGULATION

Small growers irate over legalization loophole // SFChronicle

“The new rules allow a single entity to own an unlimited number of 1-acre plots. Small farmers fear that will enable corporate owners to buy up many small farms. If that happens, large growers could harvest so much marijuana at a lower cost that it would drive down prices and put small farmers out of business.”

The myriad ways Bay Area communities are looking at legalization // East Bay Times (via The Cannabist)

“On the eve of California’s experiment with legal marijuana sales, the Bay Area is dividing into a kaleidoscopic landscape as cities and counties race to enact laws by the start of the new year that reflect their hopes and fears.”

Legal cannabis use could triple from current levels, giving a boost to tax revenues // SF Examiner

“A 1 percent gross receipts tax on cannabis businesses would generate between $1 million and $2 million in revenue annually, while a 20 percent gross receipts tax would generate between $23 million and $43 million, according to the City Controller’s draft cannabis tax report, which was provided to the San Francisco Examiner upon request.”

Apply to California Bureau of Cannabis online // BCC

“The Bureau of Cannabis Control (Bureau) [has] launched its online licensing system and is now accepting applications for commercial cannabis licenses for retailers, distributors, microbusinesses, testing laboratories and cannabis events. The new online licensing system allows applicants to easily apply for a temporary and annual commercial cannabis license, submit payments and track the status of an existing application.”

Click on the blue headline above to access the application form, and see the next story for some of the details.

Some tips on navigating the new steps to legalization // SF Chronicle

“’We are making sure we are as prepared as possible for new applications,’ Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in an interview. ‘It’s more efficient for the entrepreneur, and it’s more efficient on our end.’”

BUSINESS

Social justice, big earning potential highlighted at Emerald Cup // Press Democrat

“Hundreds gathered for the Emerald Cup Awards at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds as organizers spoke of those imprisoned for growing cannabis in years past and predicted that lucrative opportunities lie ahead once recreational marijuana becomes legal in California next month.”

Gift ideas for your cannabis community // Bay Area Reporter

“Due to the impending start of adult recreational marijuana sales in California, 2017 is the last year people will need a medical card to buy cannabis or other items infused with the herb. But right now, there are also dozens of accessories one can buy without a card."

HEALTH

No public health problems connected to CBD // NORML

“Authors of the report [compiled by the World Health Organization’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence] declare that CBD is ‘not associated with abuse potential’ and that it does not induce physical dependence. “’CBD is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile,’ they conclude.”

OPINION

Expect “aggressive law enforcement” with legalization // SFGate

“Smoking weed is said to expand your mind, but I’m not sure if there is enough marijuana in the state for anyone’s brain to comprehend the complexities of all the new rules.”

IN OTHER NEWS ....

Cannabis Awards from GreenState // GreenState

“The 50 best products, experiences and services from our new cannabis culture — plus more than 100 Excellence awards.”

GreenState is the cannabis news offshoot of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Next week is Cannabis Week on "Crosscurrents" // KALW

Topics will be Weed & Water; Cannabis Immigration; Cannabis Equity; Cannabis Schools and The Price of Selling.

[cannabis@kalw.org]

[New content is posted on Fridays.]