Cannabis News Roundup: Lighting up the presidential inauguration

“Buzzed driving” bill introduced ... Medical dispensaries prepare for recreational customers ... California working on banking fix ... Thousands of joints to be distributed at presidential inauguration ... and more.

LEGISLATION

PBS profiles how Humboldt County deals with the new cannabis rules // PBS News Hour

How can the pioneers of cannabis keep from being pushed out by big operations, and will the “green rush” collapse as more states authorize grow sites.

“Buzzed driving” bill sponsored by San Mateo state senator // KCRA

The bill “would close a loophole in Prop 64 that makes it illegal to have an open container of pot in a vehicle, but fails to specifically address the use of marijuana products behind the wheel.”

BUSINESS

Dispensaries prepare for addition of recreational customers // SF Chronicle

“’We’re very much a retail business already,” says one dispensary executive. “Once the switchover has taken place, “’It won’t be very different at all,’’ he said, because his shop, like many others, has been treating its medical clients like retail customers all along.

California leads in working out banking solutions // L.A. Daily News

Marijuana is legal to sell as medicine in California, but the dispensaries can’t have a bank account or accept credit cards, due to federal restrictions. State Treasurer John Chiang’s Cannabis Banking Working Group is trying to correct that.

Castro café owners have cannabis on their minds // Bay Area Reporter

“Customers won't see cannabis on the [Café Flore] menu ‘for at least a few years,’ [because] Prop 64 prohibits businesses that sell alcohol to also serve cannabis ... The law would have to be amended and the city would have to develop a specific license for such a business...”.

EVENT

SF Sketchfest to feature lots of marijuana, on and off stage // SFChronicle

Marijuana-related comedy has come a long way from the taunt of “What have you been smoking?” Many performers at this year’s SF Sketchfest include pot references in their acts, and openly admit to consuming while creating and/or performing.

Plan to distribute 4,200 joints at presidential inauguration // The Cannifornian.com

“At four minutes and 20 seconds into [president-elect Donald] Trump’s speech ... protestors will light up.

“Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalization.”

IN OTHER NEWS….

Hollyweed opens the New Year // Los Angeles CBSlocal

The artist claiming to have altered the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed” says it was planned before passage of Prop. 64 in November. Click the link for the photo.

And now the good news: ten studies on marijuana research // Alternet

“More research is needed” has become a tired ending to so many cannabis-related stories. Well, here are ten studies showing the plant “is safe and effective.”

See Willie Nelson’s Christmas sweater from Snoop Dogg // Yahoo.com

It speaks for itself. Just click the link above.