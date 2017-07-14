Cannabis News Roundup: Senate panel endorses medical marijuana for vets

Cannabis coming to Alameda ... Oakland’s “pot equity” ... Humboldt growers shun permits ... Teen use drops again ... and more.

[Click the blue hyperlink headline to read the full story.]

LEGISLATION & REGULATION

Cannabis coming to Alameda // East Bay Express

“In May 2010, the City Council enacted a prohibition on all medical-marijuana dispensaries or cannabis cultivation. But last week, the council voted 4-1 to draft a new ordinance to overturn the ban and allow cannabis businesses to open up shop on the island.”

Oakland’s attempt at “pot equity” // KALW

“’Reparations is a powerful word, and when you say, “Hey, we are going to better a community, and these are the ways we are going to do it,” the world will watch,’” says one weed enthusiast.

Santa Barbara reconsiders cannabis rules // Coastal View

“’If you want more enforcement on marijuana, we have to permit marijuana, which is a weird, counterintuitive fact,’” says a county supervisor.

Most Humboldt growers abstain from permitting process // Court House News

“Of the estimated 10,000 cannabis grow sites operating in Humboldt County last year, just over 2,300 farms and businesses applied for cannabis business permits the state requires to grow and sell marijuana legally beginning in 2018.” One grower claims there’s more money in the black market.

World Health Organization and UN call for drug decriminalization // Independent

“Buried in a joint release on ending healthcare discrimination, the organizations called for the ‘reviewing and repealing punitive laws that have been proven to have negative health outcomes’ by member states.”

COPS & COURTS

Mendo sheriff in “active effort” to sniff out illegal grows // Ukiah Daily Journal

Environmental offenses and trespassing top the list of concerns.

BUSINESS

Can California provide the power supply for indoor grow sites? // CBS local – Sacramento

Some municipalities require only indoor grow sites for marijuana, and those sites require round-the-clock electric power.

Californians explore pairing wine with weed // NPR

Some wine makers are taking an attitude of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” regarding cannabis. Would you like a nice sativa to accompany your Pinot Grigio?

Nevada’s recreational cannabis sales overwhelm suppliers // NPR

“Nevada opened the retail pot market on July 1. The state has 47 licensed stores, and in the first weekend of sales, ‘well over 40,000 retail transactions’ were carried out, tax officials say. Some retailers said they racked up twice as many sales as they had estimated — and they also reported a dire need for new deliveries to restock their shelves.”

HEALTH

U.S. Senate amendment endorses medical cannabis // Massroots

“By a vote of 24 to 7, the Senate Appropriations Committee adopted an amendment that would allow doctors in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) to recommend medical cannabis in states where it is legal.”

EVENT

Did you miss “710” Day? // SF Examiner

“The number 710 spells out oil when turned upside down, a reference to the hash oil that first debuted at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2010.”

““A person dabbing for the first time should expect to get an intense high from a single dab, probably four to five times the equivalent of taking a regular hit off a joint,” said Dimitry Shkolnikov, the Bloom Room’s owner.’”

OPINION

Consider the many unknowns in “the rush to marijuana” // Press Democrat

“With recreational marijuana now legal, all kinds of people are looking to climb aboard the train. The mom-and-pop growers who advocated for the legalization of their product now must compete with well-heeled investors who see the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a new and rewarding industry. Be careful what you wish for.”

Survey says: Keep cannabis out of Petaluma // Petaluma 360

“A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that Petaluma should not allow the sale of recreational cannabis within the city.” Read some of the comments by clicking on the headline above.

IN OTHER NEWS...

The kids are alright: teen use drops 17 percent // Daily Caller

“Researchers at the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration investigated how often kids ages 12 to 17 used weed between 2002 and 2014. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, revealed that the prevalence of past-year marijuana use for youth dropped 17 percent over the recorded period, NORML reported Tuesday.”

[New content is posted on Fridays.]