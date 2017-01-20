Cannabis News Roundup: What might happen under the Trump Administration

Trump Administration could undo legalization moves ... State banking bill could help canna businesses ... Marijuana prices still dropping ... Can cows get high? ... and more.

LEGISLATION

Trump Administration could undo legalization advances // SFWeekly

The new president’s pick for U.S. Attorney General says his job is to enforce laws, and cannabis is still a felony. Legal measures currently allowing medical and recreational cannabis in certain states could expire or be canceled.

State Assembly sees “pot banking” bill // SFGate.com

“The bill comes as the state prepares to take in hundreds of millions more in taxes and licensing revenue when retail operations go into effect next year under the recreational pot legalization initiative Proposition 64.” Banks are shy about taking cash from dispensaries due to federal rules.

Growers’ dire prediction if Prop. 64 not modified // Redwood Times

The area of taxes “is one of the few things that if they are not changed, it will collapse the marketplace,” in the opinion of the California Growers Association.

“What would happen if livestock got into a marijuana grow?” // East Bay Times

That’s not an idle question in Alameda County, where over 40 percent of the county’s total agricultural production is cattle.

“Alameda County’s draft ordinance on medical marijuana would allow two existing dispensary operators in good standing to apply to add cultivation to their business in the first phase of a pilot program.”

BUSINESS

Wine & Cannabis industries to explore collaborations // Marijuana Business Daily

“The gathering comes amid discussion about how the two heavily regulated, farm-based industries will affect one another in a state with lots of tourists and limited water resources.”

Pot prices continue plunge // Bloomberg.com

“Anybody that is investing in this sector or starting a business in this sector needs to be doing so with the understanding that the price of cannabis is going to drop precipitously,” says the executive director of Arcview Group, a marijuana investor consortium in Oakland.

High Times magazine moving to greener pastures // Crains New York Business

“By the end of April, the once-outlaw monthly known for its bud centerfolds and opposition to marijuana prohibition plans to leave Manhattan for Los Angeles.

"’The center of the cannabis universe has moved to California,’ said Matt Stang, chief revenue officer at High Times.”

Cannabis 101 may be coming to City College // SF Examiner

“As City College of San Francisco rejoices over the seven-year reprieve on its accreditation announced [last] Friday, the institution may hit another high note with new marijuana-focused course work.” The school is in talks with Oaksterdam University, of Oakland.

HEALTH

Book touts CBD as migraine treatment // Project CBD

“[L]ittle research exists that proves the mechanism by which cannabinoids alleviate migraines, despite the overwhelming anecdotal reports from patients suffering with them.”

“[T]he few studies that have looked at the link” are summarized here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Previous cannabis use now ignored by Air Force // Military.com

“The service is no longer considering how long it has been since an airman used marijuana prior to service in a move to ‘standardize’ the questions asked of potential recruits.” But be advised: “The Air Force will still have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to airmen smoking or using marijuana.”

Driving through Texas with California plates // The Modesto Bee

“All … Phillip Blanton wanted to do, he said, was bring some comfort to his granddaughter, who has stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“But his California medical marijuana card counted for nothing in Texas, where the 67-year-old now faces felony drug possession charges.”