Carefully crafted performance art just "For You"

Bay Area choreographer and director Erika Chong Shuch has been making all kinds of performance work, ever since she discovered her love for it at UC Santa Cruz over two decades ago. She’s presented work in theaters for more than 1,000 people. But her latest work is for an audience of just 12. It's what she calls an “intimate adventure,” both personal and collective.

SHUCH: A lot of the work is to bring 12 people who experience the world in very different ways and to bring those 12 people together.

