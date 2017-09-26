Related Program: 
CCSF attracts new students after years of uncertainty

By Lee Romney 5 hours ago
  • Protest held at City Hall on March 14, 2013 to save City College of San Francisco
    "CCSf protest at SF City Hall" by CC Flickr user Steve Rhodes, resized and recropped

City College of San Francisco is on the rebound after years of grueling uncertainty.

Back in 2012, a private commission that accredits community colleges in the West stunned the school and San Francisco civic leaders. City College — then the largest community college in the state — was told it was on the brink of losing its accreditation. Without accreditation there’s no access to federal student aid. That’s pretty much a death sentence for any college. So what happened next?

Well, a lot. Enrollment plummeted. There were lawsuits. And the accreditation commission? Its own practices came under the microscope. 

Today, a lot has changed. City College has not only won back its accreditation, it’s now free to city residents — and enrollment is way up.

KALW's Education Reporter Lee Romney is here to explain.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story. 

City College of San Francisco
Enrollment
accreditation