CCSF attracts new students after years of uncertainty

City College of San Francisco is on the rebound after years of grueling uncertainty.

Back in 2012, a private commission that accredits community colleges in the West stunned the school and San Francisco civic leaders. City College — then the largest community college in the state — was told it was on the brink of losing its accreditation. Without accreditation there’s no access to federal student aid. That’s pretty much a death sentence for any college. So what happened next?

Well, a lot. Enrollment plummeted. There were lawsuits. And the accreditation commission? Its own practices came under the microscope.

Today, a lot has changed. City College has not only won back its accreditation, it’s now free to city residents — and enrollment is way up.

KALW's Education Reporter Lee Romney is here to explain.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story.