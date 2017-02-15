'The Christians' ~ Best of Broadway Under the Stars ~ Frankenstein @ SF Ballet ~ Monet & Rodin

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actors Millie Brooks and Lance Gardner, who play lead roles in the SF Playhouse production of Lucas Hnath’s play ‘The Christians’, described as ‘an unflinching look at faith in America, and its power to unite or divide.’ ‘The Christians’ is directed by Bill English and runs through March 11.

From the Transcendence Theatre Company, we meet with founder and artistic director Amy Miller and artistic coordinator Meggie Cansler, about the company’s upcoming performances of ‘Best of Broadway Under the Stars’, at the Marin Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael on March 18 and 19.

Also, a conversation with SF Ballet Orchestra conductor Martin West and composer Lowell Liebermann about the production of ‘Frankenstein’ by the San Francisco Ballet, choreographed by Liam Scarlett to an original score by Liebermann, opening this Friday, February 17.

Plus, regular contributor and critic at large Peter Robinson discusses the exhibits ‘Monet: The Early Years’ (opening February 25) and ‘Auguste Rodin: The Centenary Installation’, which opened last week. Both are at the Legion of Honor. Also, a review of the movie ‘Fences’ and information about a Film Noir night, this Friday at the Historic Vogue Theatre in San Francisco.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, February 16 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…