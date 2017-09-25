City Visions: Is the Bay Area becoming more segregated?

While our region is unquestionably one of the most diverse in the nation, both data and anecdotal evidence indicate that the area’s extraordinary economic growth in recent years has led to growing inequality.

With rents and home prices soaring, low income and minority populations are being pushed out from urban centers. What is the impact of low-wage earners living further and further outside the cities where they work? Can housing policies reverse these trends? And what does this mean for a region that prides itself on its identity as a bastion of progressive politics? To hear a discussion about these issues and more, tune in tonight at 7pm to City Visions, here on local public radio KALW San Francisco.

Guests:

Miriam Chion, lecturer at U.C. Berkeley in the Department of City and Regional Planning.

Chris Schildt, Senior Associate at PolicyLink.

Tony Roshan Samara, Program Director of Land Use and Housing at Urban Habitat.