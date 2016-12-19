Related Program: 
City Visions

City Visions: Does sugar kill? Gary Taubes thinks so.

Dec 19, 2016
City Visions
    "Sugar" by Lea Lovora, used under CC license /resized and cropped

29 million Americans are living with diabetes, and more than one-third of US adults are obese.  The question is why?

City Visions host Joseph Pace and award-winning journalist and best-selling author Gary Taubes discuss his new book The Case Against Sugar.  

Is sugar the cause of many of our chronic diseases?  How did the sugar industry manipulate the data and our public health officials?  And, will this book change YOUR diet?

GuestGary Taubes, award-winning science and health journalist; author of Why We Get Fat and Good Calories, Bad Calories; co-founder and senior scientific advisor of the Nutrition Science Initiative.

