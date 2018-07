July 16, 2018: Summer is a time to explore new places, but have you ever considered what it means to travel ethically? Global tourism is an $8.27 trillion business, and your traveling dollars can have a positive impact. Listen in as host Grace Won interviews Jeff Greenwald of Ethical Traveler to learn more about destinations that are working to make the world a better place.

Guest:

Jeff Greenwald, travel journalist and founder of Ethical Traveler.

Resources:

Ethical Traveler

Ethical Traveler Podcast