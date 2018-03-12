Related Program: 
City Visions: Micia Mosely on educating Bay Area youth about race

By City Visions 17 minutes ago
    Source: http://miciamosely.com/press-kit/

Tonight on City Visions, Micia Mosely joins Joseph Pace for a conversation about how to speak with Bay Area youth - and adults - about race.  

In an age where white supremacists openly march in college towns and videos of police brutality against Black and Brown men abound on social media, when should we begin talking with our kids about racial injustice, and what do we say?  How do we overcome our own biases and fears related to talking about race?  And, how are schools and teachers addressing racial equity in the Bay Area?

Guest:

Micia Mosely, educator, comedian and founding Executive Director of The Black Teacher Project, an organization committed to recruiting, developing and sustaining Black teachers for schools in the United States.

