City Visions: Is our democracy in danger?

When he took the oath of office on Friday, Donald Trump swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America to the best of his ability. But what about our democracy?

As trust in our governing institutions and the media plummets, the 2016 election has raised a question that most in our country never thought they would be asking: is our democracy in danger? Why has democratic erosion been increasing globally in recent years? Are there signs that we Americans should also be concerned over the stability of our own democracy? And how might this affect us here in the Bay Area?

Join host Ethan Elkind as he talks to two prominent political scientists about these questions and more.

Guests:

Yascha Mounk: Lecturer on Government at Harvard University, a Fellow in the Political Reform Program at New America, and a Fellow at the Transatlantic Academy of the German Marshall Fund.

Paul Pierson: the John Gross Professor of Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley.