City Visions: Restoring trust in the media in the “post-fact era”

Tonight, Ethan Elkind and guests explore America's escalating distrust in the media. How are the economics of journalism, “fake news”, politicians and partisan news sources undermining our trust in the press?

How should the media cover the Trump administration? What are the potential repercussions of a weakened press for our democracy? And finally, in this “age of misinformation” how can WE evaluate what is true?

Guests:

Sally Lehrman, director of the Journalism Ethics Program and the Trust Project at Santa Clara University.

Jeffrey MacKie-Mason, university librarian and professor at the School of Information at University of California, Berkeley.

Janine Zacharia, Carlos Kelly McClatchy Visiting Lecturer in the Department of Communications at Stanford University, former Jerusalem Bureau Chief and Middle East Correspondent for the Washington Post, and chief diplomatic correspondent for Bloomberg News in Washington.

Resources:

A Finder's Guide To Facts