Related Program: 
City Visions

City Visions: YIMBYs add new voice to affordable housing fight

By City Visions 13 hours ago
Related Program: 
City Visions

The emergent "Yes In My Backyard" (or YIMBY) movement and its well-established opposition both come out of the progressive left.  

On the next City Visions, host Joseph Pace talks to leaders from two of the groups tackling housing affordability who offer different approaches to managing development and caring for our environment.

Given their many shared values, how is it that their solutions differ?  Which group is the better steward of the Bay Area?  And what do their debates signal about generational differences, the merits and demerits of economic growth, and the success of cities?

Producer:  Wendy Holcombe

Guests:

Laura Clark - President, Grow SF

Fernando Marti - Co-Director, Council of Community Housing Organizations

Tags: 
YIMBY
City Visions
affordable housing
Council of Community Housing Organizations
CCHO

Related Content

The evolution of "affordable housing"

By Nov 14, 2016
Photo courtesy of the Chinatown Community Development Corporation

 

As of this month, San Francisco’s public housing is now all privately run. 3,500 units have been transferred from the city’s ownership to various housing groups: some non-profit, and some for-profit.

ELECTION BRIEFS: Prop P - Competitive bidding for affordable housing

By Nov 4, 2016

Prop P is one of several super technical housing policy measures on the San Francisco ballot. It would change the way the city picks developers to build affordable housing on public land.