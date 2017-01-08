City Visions: YIMBYs add new voice to affordable housing fight

The emergent "Yes In My Backyard" (or YIMBY) movement and its well-established opposition both come out of the progressive left.

On the next City Visions, host Joseph Pace talks to leaders from two of the groups tackling housing affordability who offer different approaches to managing development and caring for our environment.

Given their many shared values, how is it that their solutions differ? Which group is the better steward of the Bay Area? And what do their debates signal about generational differences, the merits and demerits of economic growth, and the success of cities?

Producer: Wendy Holcombe

Guests:

Laura Clark - President, Grow SF

Fernando Marti - Co-Director, Council of Community Housing Organizations