City Visions: Zeroing in on safe streets - does SF measure up?

July 24, 2017: San Francisco ranks worst of all California counties for walking injuries related to traffic accidents.

In 2014 the City committed to Vision Zero with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths within 10 years. Three years later how close is San Francisco to achieving that goal? What progress has been made even as traffic deaths and pedestrian and bicycle injuries continue?

Tonight join host Joseph Pace as he speaks with advocates for pedestrian and cyclist safety about the current state of San Francisco streets. How is the City faring since Vision Zero was implemented? Does it go far enough fast enough? What are the biggest obstacles to guaranteeing safe streets for all San Franciscans?

