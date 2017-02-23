Related Program: 
Comedian Irene Tu: "Why do white people get to be the best AND the worst?"

If you like going to open mic nights in San Francisco, chances are you’ve seen comedian Irene Tu hosting one. Man Haters, Hysteria, The Mission Position — those are just some of the places you'll find Irene telling jokes, and trying to make better, safer spaces for women and queer comics to perform.

 

IRENE TU: "Mao doesn't get the credit that he deserves. He killed 60 million more people than Hitler, he did a way better job at his job, why is everyone talking about Hitler? I feel like that's racism."

 

Irene spoke with KALW’s Jen Chien about how she became a comedian, and why she thinks her perspective is important. We’ll start with a clip of Irene at the Set Up Club in San Francisco.

 

 

 

