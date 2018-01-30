Coming up with new strategies to combat preterm birth

Elizabeth Rogers is the Associate Clinical Director of the Intensive Care Nursery of the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. KALW’s Ben Trefny sat down with her to hear more about what technologies and medical techniques are being used to save the most vulnerable premature babies.

"They've engaged families — true stakeholders in this — to tell them what they care about, so that the research can be done with their priorities in mind. So that the work is more relevant, more meaningful, to those folks that are most impacted by preterm birth."

