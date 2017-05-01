Convening to build belonging in the age of Trump

The Migration Policy Institute estimates that the number of immigrant workers in the US has tripled since 1970. As foreign born workers and their children make homes in the US, they often face a society that sees them as 'other.'

The term 'Othering' means making people feel like they don't belong. It isn't new, but it has come to the forefront of political discourse in the Trump era. Researchers at UC Berkeley, like John Powell, have been studying how to create a more inclusive world. Powell heads the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society, which is hosting a conference on Othering and Belonging from April 30 to May 2.

John A. Powell: People imagine that someone is the other. They imagine that someone can't be part of them. And of course, the reality is that we're all profoundly, deeply, interconnected.

