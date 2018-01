Criminal Law -- False Confessions of Persons Charged with Crimes. Guests: Peter Goldscheider, the President of the San Mateo County Bar Association (SMCBA), and a Certified Specialist in Criminal Law; Jeff Hayden, a former President of the SMCBA, a former Chair of the California Board of Legal Specialization, and a Certified Specialist in Criminal Law; and Steve Wagstaffe, the District Attorney of San Mateo County. Questions for Chuck's guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255.