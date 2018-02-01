David Cay Johnston on the "political termites" dismantling regulation under Trump

In his new book, It’s Even Worse Than you Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America, investigative journalist David Cay Johnston says political termites have infested our government. On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how the Trump administration is working to undermine government.

Members of this administration are compromising jobs, safety, finance, and more. David Cay Johnston has been covering Donald Trump since 1988. Aside from tweeting and making contradictory remarks, what has he done and how it will it affect us for years to come?

Guest:

David Cay Johnston, investigative reporter and author and founder of the nonprofit news service DCReport

