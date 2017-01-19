Dear Donald Trump: "I am not your convenient vagina"

This Saturday, millions of people will take to the streets in cities across the country in concert with the Women’s March on Washington.

Here in Oakland and San Francisco, more than 140,000 people have RSVP’ed on Facebook for local marches to “stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

In response to these marches, KALW and the East Bay Express invited women from throughout the Bay Area to send us their “Letters to Trump.” We received several dozen thoughtful, moving, personal essays from women from all over Northern California. Read the letters at EastBayExpress.com.

Crosscurrents is also broadcasting a selection of essays Jan. 17 through Jan. 23. Listen to three of them of them by clicking the audio player above.

You will hear from Lucia, who is 12 years old and lives in San Francisco.

LUCIA: I'm a 12 year old with two moms. I live without fear. But since you got elected, I'm scared.

You'll hear from Regina Shipman, who lives in Oakland. She’s the outreach coordinator at the Oakland Women’s Center, which is helping coordinate this Saturday’s march. These words are her own.

SHIPMAN: I am not your convenient vagina, not your booty call, not your punching bag.

You will also hear from Lucille Hames, 89, of Davis.