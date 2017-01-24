Dear Donald Trump: "I do not think you are the next Hitler"

Over the weekend, the historic Women's March on Washington drew huge crowds to the nation's capital, with satellite marches taking place all over the world — including here in the Bay Area.

In the lead-up to these marches, KALW and the East Bay Express invited women from throughout the Bay Area to send us their “Letters to Trump.” We received several dozen thoughtful, moving essays from women from all over Northern California. Read the letters at EastBayExpress.com and listen to women reading their letters for KALW.

Click the audio player above to hear the two powerful letters we aired on Monday, the first day of the Trump administration.

You will hear from Aneka Bean, 33, an artist and tinkerer who lives in Pleasant Hill.

BEAN: You are my president and I hope that you, and those working with and against you, do a good job.

You will also hear from San Francisco resident Anna-Marie Booth, a baby boomer and "mother of a multicultural, male millennial."