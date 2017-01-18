Dear Donald Trump: "We may have lost the presidency, but we didn't get our asses kicked"

This Saturday, millions of people will take to the streets in cities across the country in concert with the Women’s March on Washington.

Here in Oakland and San Francisco, more than 140,000 people have RSVP’ed on Facebook for local marches to “stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

In response to these marches, KALW and the East Bay Express invited women from throughout the Bay Area to send us their “Letters to Trump.” We received several dozen thoughtful, moving, personal essays from women from all over Northern California. Read the letters at EastBayExpress.com.

Crosscurrents is also broadcasting a selection of essays Jan. 17 through Jan. 23. Listen to two of them by clicking the audio player above.

You'll hear an essay from Madelyn Weiss, 54, a pediatrician and married mother of two daughters. She lives in Berkeley. Read Madelyn's full letter here.

WEISS: Will you respect my constitutional right and the right of all Americans to speak and assemble freely even when we criticize you?

You'll also hear from G. Billie Quijano, who lives in Oakland. She’s 63, a photographer and artist, and identifies as a progressive and a feminist. Read G. Billie's full letter here.