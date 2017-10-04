Dhaya Lakshminarayanan on trading finance for comedy

Bay Area comic Dhaya Lakshminarayanan has shared the stage with the likes of Marc Maron and Janeane Garofalo, and she’s a regular contributor to the popular radio show Snap Judgment. But she didn’t start out as a comedian.

First she got two degrees in urban planning and was a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley. But at the office, she found herself making jokes all the time. Dhaya stopped by KALW’s studios to talk with Ninna Gaensler-Debs about how she sharpened her comedy skills while navigating the finance industry.

"They found me non-threatening but scary. Which is a good power dynamic if you're a small brown woman in the finance world."

Dhaya Lakshminarayanan will be hosting The Moth StorySLAM tonight at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, and she’ll be performing at She Who Laughs Last on October 27.