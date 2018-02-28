Dick's Sporting Goods Ends Sale Of Assault-Style Rifles, Citing Florida Shooting

Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the largest sports retailers in the U.S., has announced it is immediately ending its sales of assault-style rifles and requiring all customers to be older than 21 to buy a firearm at its stores.

CEO Ed Stack announced the decision Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America. He said the decision was inspired partly by the revelation that the 19-year-old Parkland high school shooter purchased a weapon at a Dick's store. Stack said the particular firearm — a shotgun — was not used in the shooting, but he added that this did not lessen the impact the revelation had on them.

"We did everything by the book. We did everything that the law required, and still he was able to buy a gun. And when we looked at that, we said the systems that are in place across the board just aren't effective enough to keep us from selling a gun like that," Stack said.

"And so we've decided we're not going to sell the assault-type rifles any longer."

The company, which operates more than 715 locations, is one of the largest chain retailers of firearms in the U.S. Stack said the decision to eliminate assault-style rifles is permanent.

"We're staunch supporters of the Second Amendment. I'm a gun owner myself," Stack said Wednesday. "We've just decided that based on what's happened and with these guns, we don't want to be part of this story."

