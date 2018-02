This month we’ve experienced record-breaking weather across the state.

The average for this time of year is 59 degrees, but it was still over 70 yesterday in San Francisco, and there isn’t any rain forecasted through the end of the month. Even though a lot of us love all this sunshine, the temperature has some wondering — are we heading into another drought? KALW’s Energy and Environment reporter Angela Johnston has more.

