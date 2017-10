Pot smokers throughout California are looking toward January 1, when marijuana will be legally available to adults. It was made possible last election when Prop. 64 passed.

But there are some major snags.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors said last week it won't be ready to issue business permits on New Year’s Day, and haven't said when that might happen.

So what’s going on?

Click the story above to listen to the full story.