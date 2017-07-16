Dr. Who Is A Woman: Jodie Whittaker Announced As 13th Time Lord In BBC Series

Actress Jodie Whittaker will portray Dr. Who in the next season of the beloved BBC series, succeeding Peter Capaldi and becoming the first woman to play the role. The BBC announced the move after Sunday's Wimbledon men's final.

"It's more than an honor to play the Doctor," Whittaker said in a news release. "It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."

For the past several years, Whittaker has portrayed Beth Latimer on the BBC series Broadchurch. She's also appeared films such as 2011's Attack the Block. She'll make her first appearance as the Time Lord when the show transitions to a new season this Christmas.

