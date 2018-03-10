Duck Baker live on A Patchwork Quilt Today at 5pm

Finger style guitarist Duck Baker will be Kevin Vance's guest on A Patchwork Quilt. He's played for many years recording for such instrumental guitar-friendly record labels as Kicking Mule and Shanachie's Guitar artistry series. Duck has lived, performed, and is admired all over the world, from the Bay Area to the U.K. and back again. He has a new CD of never before heard recordings from the 1970s and a show at the Freight later this month.