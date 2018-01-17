‘Eames’ in dance ~ Megabytes ~ Peter & the Starcatcher ~ Sarah Cahill & Lou Harrison ~ The Parting

On this week’s densely packed Open Air, KALW’s weekly magazine for the performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with creator/director Morris Bobrow, about ‘Megabytes: The Musical’, a revue of comedy songs and sketches about how we navigate technology in our daily lives. At The Shelton Theater (533 Sutter St. San Francisco) from January 19 through March 3.

Choreographer Kristin Damrow stops by to share details about her company’s production of ‘Eames’, inspired by the life and iconic designs of Ray and Charles Eames (a painter and an architect respectively), who revolutionized the face of furniture design in the 1950s, and the lesser-known story about their relationship as husband and wife, and as collaborative business partners. ‘Eames’ runs from January 25-27 at ODC Theater in San Francisco.

From Hillbarn Theatre in Foster City, we meet with director Jeffrey Lo and actor Adrienne Kaori Walters, who discuss the production of the Tony Award-winning play ‘Peter & the Starcatcher’, about an orphan boy named Peter, and his mysterious new friend, Molly, in a prequel to the adventures of Peter Pan and some of the other characters around The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. ‘Peter & the Starcatcher’ opens on January 18 and runs through February 4.

We have a brief conversation with Bay Area pianist and contemporary music specialist Sarah Cahill, who leads a celebration of visionary California composer Lou Harrison’s 100th birthday for SF Performances, on January 24 at ACT’s Strand Theater (1127 Market Street, SF). For this concert , she partners with Kate Stenberg, the Alexander String Quartet and William Winant Percussion Group, who will perform on instruments built by Harrison himself.

Plus, we meet with Vinita Sud Belani of EnActe Arts, and Farah Yasmeen Shaikh of Noorani Dance, about the world premiere of ‘The Parting’, their joint production about the 1947 Partition of Greater India, into India, Pakistan and subsequently Bangladesh, which was the cause of one of the greatest migratory upheavals of the twentieth century. Inspired by true stories, this blend of theater, dance, music, and multimedia will feature 22 actors, 18 dancers, and a lone violinist. ‘The Parting’ premieres in San Francisco and can be seen at Z Space January 19-21, and in San Jose at the Hammer Theatre March 23-24.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, January 18 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…