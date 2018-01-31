Early Music from Agave ~ Statue of Venus/Trouble in Tahiti ~ Megabytes: The Musical ~ The Post

On this week’s Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the performing arts, we are visited by Bay Area based, Early Music ensemble Agave Baroque, which specializes in string chamber music of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

Host David Latulippe will talk to the musicians of Agave Baroque (Aaron Westman, Anna Washburn, Natalie Carducci, Katherine Kyme, William Skeen, Henry Lebedinsky, Kevin Cooper, and Reginald Mobley) about this weekend’s concerts in Palo Alto (Friday, 8pm; First Presbyterian Church); Berkeley (Saturday, 7:30; St. John’s Presbyterian Church); and San Francisco (Sunday, 4pm; Church of the Advent). The performances, under auspices of the San Francisco Early Music Society, are titled Peace in our Time—music of love and loss in the shadow of the 30 Years’ War.

Also stopping by is San Francisco composer Jake Heggie, who is part of the commemoration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday in a joint, double-bill production by Opera Parallèle and SFJAZZ of Bernstein’s seminal opera Trouble in Tahiti and Heggie’s chamber opera At the Statue of Venus. Both works explore personal relationships, and the struggles in one’s quest toward happiness. Creative Director Brian Staufenbiel envisions a narrative that connects both works together, where Rose, the sole character in At the Statue of Venus becomes Dinah in Trouble in Tahiti. Opera Parallèle’s Artistic Director and Conductor Nicole Paiement joins the conversation via phone from rehearsal.

Writer/director Morris Bobrow shares details about his original musical revue Megabytes! The Musical, a show of comedy songs and sketches which takes a humorous look at how we navigate technology in our daily lives. At The Shelton Theater (533 Sutter St. San Francisco) through March 3.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, discusses Steven Spielberg’s new movie The Post with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, and its relevance in the current political climate; and he shares his thoughts on the 2018 Oscar nominations.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, February 1 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…