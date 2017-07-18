East Bay photographer's new book captures beauty and humanity in Colombia

Photographer Matthew O’Brien grew up in the East Bay, but he found one of his favorite and deepest subjects a continent away in Colombia.

His new book, No Dar Papaya, is a collection of polaroids that he took in Colombia over the course of eleven years visiting that country, including a stint as a Fulbright Fellow.

Images of Colombia in the popular imagination are often of war, violence, or drug trafficking. O’Brien came in to KALW’s studios to talk about his alternative view of Colombia — focusing on its beauty and humanity.

O'BRIEN: When you get to know another culture so well, you broaden your understanding of life itself.

Matthew O'Brien is giving a artist talk and book signing this Wednesday (7/19) at 6pm at the Colombian Consulate in San Francisco.