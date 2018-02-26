East Oakland youth share stories of resistance and resilience

In the fall of 2017, KALW and East Oakland Youth Development Center teamed up to present a series of audio storytelling workshops for East Oakland youth. Taught by KALW reporter Eli Wirtschafter and Snap Judgment producer Adizah Egan, the students learned the basics of audio storytelling and created their own pieces, which you can listen to below.

Outdoor Classroom by Aleejai Daggs

Since She Was Four: Selena's Life at EOYDC by Sarah Fuller

The Dojo by Edgar Galvez

How Reyna Got Woke by Amelia Mendoza Ramirez

For more information on KALW's training programs for youth and adults, go to our "Work with us" page, or send an email to news@kalw.org.