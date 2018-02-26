Related Program: 
East Oakland youth share stories of resistance and resilience

By Aleejai Daggs & Sarah Fuller & Edgar Galvez & Amelia Mendoza Ramirez 2 hours ago
  • Students in KALW/EOYDC Audio Storytelling Workshop Fall 2017, L-R: Amelia Mendoza Ramirez, Sarah Fuller, Edgar Galvez, Aleejai Daggs
    Selena Wilson

In the fall of 2017, KALW and East Oakland Youth Development Center teamed up to present a series of audio storytelling workshops for East Oakland youth. Taught by KALW reporter Eli Wirtschafter and Snap Judgment producer Adizah Egan, the students learned the basics of audio storytelling and created their own pieces, which you can listen to below.

Credit Aleejai Daggs

Outdoor Classroom by Aleejai Daggs

Credit Sarah Fuller

Since She Was Four: Selena's Life at EOYDC by Sarah Fuller

The Dojo by Edgar Galvez

How Reyna Got Woke by Amelia Mendoza Ramirez

Students of KALW EOYDC 2017 Audio Storytelling Workshop with their teachers

For more information on KALW's training programs for youth and adults, go to our "Work with us" page, or send an email to news@kalw.org.

