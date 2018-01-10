El Cerrito's poet laureate Maw Shein Win on making a literary life in the Bay

Maw Shein Win is El Cerrito’s first poet laureate, and it’s a job she’s more than ready for. She’s been writing, teaching, and organizing cultural events in the Bay Area for over 25 years.

Maw came to KALW’s studios and spoke with Jen Chien about her literary life and her newest collection of poems, Invisible Gifts.

"I remember I always had this fantasy about moving to the Bay Area eventually, because of its literary history. I would come to the Bay Area often and visit and go to City Lights Books and read Poetry Flash."