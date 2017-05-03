Ethio-jazz star Meklit Hadero walks the musical hyphen line

Part 1:

Part 2:

Meklit Hadero is an Ethiopian-American musician, singer, songwriter, and composer. She grew up in San Francisco and now makes music that blends jazz with her native Ethiopian music.

Meklit has been a TED global fellow, an artist-in-residence at NYU and at the De Young museum. She co-founded the Nile Project, in which she brought musicians and others from seven countries together to find solutions to problems along the Nile river. She just released her third solo album "When the People Move, the Music Moves too." She talked with Hana Baba for a podcast episode of The Stoop.

HADERO: I wanted to create a conversation between New Orleans and Addis Ababa. I just felt like those two sounds would really compliment each other and also just appreciate each other.

Meklit Hadero's album release party is happening at the Rickshaw Stop on May 6th. For more info, click here.

