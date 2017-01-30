Even among experts, confusion reigns following Trump's immigration order

President Trump signed an Executive Order on Friday to temporarily ban all refugees, indefinitely ban refugees from Syria and temporarily ban citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The countries affected by President Trump’s “extreme vetting” Executive Order were all identified as “countries of concern” by the Obama Administration. They are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Here’s how Bay Area communities with ties to these countries are reacting to the Executive Order.

Jehan Hakim: "This is what happened to the Japanese after WII, and we said never again—yet we’re still here."

Those were the voices of Jehan Hakim, Gamila Abdelrahman, Abdelrahman Abdelsalam, Mohamed Abdelfattah, Loay Merghani, Fareed Moshawy, and a man who preferred not to be named for immigration safety reasons.

The Arab Cultural and Community Center of San Francisco is holding an emergency town hall meeting about the effect of Trump’s executive orders on Wednesday, 2/1.