In Event of Moon Disaster ~ Russian Music ~ My Stroke of Luck ~ Author Gary Wasserman

On the first Open Air of this New Year, host David Latulippe talks with Artistic Director Natalie Greene and performer Soren Santos from Live Theater and Performance Ensemble Mugwumpin, about the world premiere of ‘In Event of Moon Disaster,’ an immersive theater experience about space exploration, contingency planning and the watchful eye of the Moon. Co-presented by Z Space in association with Intersection for the Arts, ‘In Event of Moon Disaster’ runs through January 28 at Z Below in San Francisco.

Also, a conversation with conductor Ming Luke of the Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra about their upcoming concerts of Russian music at Hertz Hall, on the UC Berkeley Campus (Jan 5, at 8:00 pm; Jan 6 and 7, at 3:00 pm). BCCO will perform ‘Selections from All-Night Vigil’, Op. 37, by Sergei Rachmaninov, the cantata ‘Alexander Nevsky’, Op. 78 by Prokofiev, featuring mezzo-soprano Emily Skilling, as well as his ‘Selections from Romeo and Juliet’.

Also joining in the studio is Bay Area actor, performer and radiologist Diane Barnes, about her solo show ‘My Stroke of Luck’, in which she recounts her experience of having a stroke and her path to recovery, in a spellbinding and funny look at love, family, and seemingly insurmountable obstacles. ‘My Stroke of Luck’ can be seen in an extended run at The Marsh in San Francisco, through February 3.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, is bringing as his guest the author Gary Wasserman, author of ‘The Doha Experiment: Arab Kingdom, Catholic College, Jewish Teacher’, in which he writes about his time in Qatar, as “a Jewish guy, teaching American politics at a Catholic College, in a fundamentalist Arab country”, an experience that gives him a unique perspective on the Middle East and on Muslim youth.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, January 4 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…