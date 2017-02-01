Extended conversation with the ACLU of Northern California's lead attorney on immigrants' rights

Julia Harumi Mass is a Senior Staff Attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California. She leads their immigrants’ rights project.

Julia Harumi MASS: We already have a militarized border that creates what some of us call a 'constitution-free zone' at the border. Border agents can and do search people and cars without reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, and we expect to see even greater abuses. We already see deaths at the border and shootings and all kinds of terrible violence, and we expect those conditions to get worse.

In 2015, California Lawyer magazine honored her with a California Lawyer Attorney of the Year (CLAY) award for her role in a class action settlement ending the routine shackling of detainees during immigration hearings in San Francisco. Harumi Mass spoke with KALW news director Ben Trefny. A shorter version of this interview can be found here.