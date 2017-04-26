An extended conversation with Congressman Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna is the freshman Representative of California’s 17th District. A former college educator from Fremont, he was appointed by former President Obama to work with a the U.S. Department of Commerce. He ran for Congress and lost to Mike Honda in 2014, but ran again and defeated Honda last November. Now the Silicon Valley Democrat is making a name for himself in some surprising ways. KALW’s Ben Trefny spoke with Representative Khanna in a studio at the Capitol Building and asked him about his strategy for working with a Republican-controlled government.

KHANNA: No one can accuse me of not being oppositional, but there has to be a respect for the democratic process - not for this president, but for the 60 million people who voted for him.